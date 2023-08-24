ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones already has a draft of her plan to ban “military-grade” weapons on city streets. Aides have been working on it for weeks.

But the text of the draft shows that the bill largely mirrors existing federal law on machine guns and other heavily regulated firearms. And it will not prohibit prominent AR-15 and AK-47 rifles as previously suggested, experts said.

“They can’t do that,” said Kevin Jamison, a prominent gun rights attorney in suburban Kansas City.

Nevertheless, in an interview Wednesday, aides said the bill represents progress: Juveniles caught with automatic weapons could be given a second chance under city ordinance. Rather than potential jail time on state or federal charges, they would face fines and community service.

In addition, money collected from those fines would fund city efforts to prevent violence through counseling, community engagement and job programs.

Nick Desideri, a spokesman for the mayor, said the new legislation would also build on recently signed legislation from Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of Marine Villa, to crack down on open-carry in the city.

“The city is going to take every avenue available to get weapons of war off our streets,” Desideri said.

Jones announced the legislation at a press conference Tuesday as part of a suite of bills aimed at chipping away at the city’s gun violence problem.

The administration also wants to stop minors, “insurrectionists” and people convicted of hate crimes from getting guns and rein in the kind of random gunfire that crops up on New Year’s Day and the Fourth of July.

But the plan to prohibit “military-grade” weapons in the city stood out. Jones said she was talking specifically about AR-15s and AK-47s. Those rifles are famous for their roles in American mass shootings and Middle Eastern wars, and have been at the heart of gun control fights for years.

Gun-friendly Republicans in state government, who have spent years dismantling gun restrictions, immediately condemned Jones’ idea.

State Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter to Jones vowing to resist “any effort to infringe on the right of the people of Missouri to keep and bear arms.”

“It is my hope that you will reverse course and use existing law to combat the crime plaguing your city, rather than choosing to target the rights of law-abiding Missourians,” he wrote to Jones.

The draft text of the legislation, however, just writes existing federal restrictions on machine guns, silencers, and short-barreled rifles and shotguns into city code.

It says it is necessary for the city to create and enforce municipal versions of those restrictions because those weapons contribute to the proliferation of gun violence in the city, putting its residents’ safety at risk. And the bill says that action falls under an exemption to the state law that generally prohibits local gun regulations.

There are some short-barreled and fully automatic versions of the AR-15 and AK-47 that are covered under those federal rules, which require prospective owners to pass a federal background check and pay a special tax before buying the guns. But it would not affect a variety of versions of the weapons because some are semiautomatic, not automatic, and others are not short-barreled.

In interviews Wednesday, legal experts said the bulk of the city’s approach would likely pass muster in court. They agreed that state law allows the city to enact such rules.

“The Legislature left an opening to do what they’re doing,” said Michael Wolff, a former Missouri Supreme Court justice.

Other parts of the proposal could be trouble, though.

Wolff said provisions like the one incorporating a federal rule banning bump stocks, which can make a semiautomatic rifle shoot at nearly the rate of an automatic, may not fly because it goes beyond what’s specifically allowed in state law.

Robert Dierker, the former St. Louis Circuit Judge and associate city counselor, agreed.

And Jamison, the gun rights attorney, said that if city officials think they can make it work, they’re kidding themselves.