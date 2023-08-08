ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

Deonte Harris, 26, admitted to killing 24-year-old Jeffrey Davis Jr. on April 24, 2022, outside of a BP gas station at 2005 North Florissant Avenue. Harris was charged with voluntary manslaughter, which was reduced from second-degree murder, and possession of a weapon.

Police said Davis was shot multiple times during a fight, and Harris drove off afterward.

Harris was set to stand trial this week. Instead, he entered guilty pleas Monday and was sentenced to 20 years. Prosecutors dropped one count of armed criminal action.