ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police say a county employee died after an accident with a "large" lawnmower on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after officers discovered him pinned underneath a lawnmower in a "body of water" police say. Officers responded around 9 a.m. after getting calls about an injury near the area of Halls Ferry Road and St. Cyr Road.

A lawnmower the employee was using went down "an embarkment" and pinned him underneath.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an accidental death.