ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police say a county employee died after an accident with a large lawnmower on Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after officers discovered him pinned underneath the mower in a body of water, police say. Officers responded around 9 a.m. after getting calls about an injury near the area of Halls Ferry Road and St. Cyr Road.

The mower the employee was using went down an embankment and pinned him underneath.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an accidental death.