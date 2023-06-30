CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury convicted a man Friday of killing a man he discovered having a sexual relationship with his girlfriend at a Jennings home in 2019.

Edward H. Mosely, 51, was charged in 2020 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 52-year-old Michael Moore, of St. Louis. On Friday, he was convicted of a lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Charging documents said that Mosley discovered his then-girlfriend engaged in sexual activity with Moore on the night of Dec. 16, 2020 at a St. Louis County home. Mosely confronted Moore, then followed him to another house in the 7300 block of Sapphire Avenue and shot Moore multiple times.

Police found Moore in the yard outside the home east of Lucas and Hunt Road and north of Interstate 70 in Jennings. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

During a 3½-day trial, prosecutors relied primarily on a recorded police interrogation in which Mosely admitted to the killing. Defense attorneys argued the confession was unreliable and police used coercive tactics in the interview.

Jurors began deliberating at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and returned just after 11:30 a.m. Friday to deliver their verdict.

Voluntary manslaughter carries a penalty of 5-15 years in prison, and armed criminal action carries a penalty of 3-15 years.

Mosely's sentencing is set for Aug. 15.