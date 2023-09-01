CLAYTON — Investigators used a license-plate reader and business surveillance cameras to find a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a homeless man in August in north St. Louis County.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Richard Laususe, 75, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His bail was set at $250,000 cash. Laususe lives in the 9600 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Michael Murray, 62, died Aug. 24 after being struck by a car on southbound Halls Ferry Road and Sun Valley Drive.

The driver left before police arrived. At the crash site, officers found a piece of a vehicle, matching a Mercedes Benz 350 made between 2010 to 2014.

A license-plate reader more than a mile away showed Laususe's vehicle a few minutes before Murray was hit; business surveillance cameras near the crash site also captured a vehicle matching Laususe's car.

On Wednesday, police searched Laususe's property. He lives a half-mile from the crash site. Police said they found a 2014 Mercedes Benz in the garage. It had front-end damage and what investigators said appeared to be human hair in the vehicle's undercarriage, according to court documents.

Police said in court records that Laususe acknowledged being at the crash but denied being involved.