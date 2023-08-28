CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was charged with DWI in connection with a weekend crash that injured two police officers on Interstate 70.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Tony Rodeal Howard, 64, with two counts of DWI causing serious injury to law enforcement officers. Howard lives in the Florissant area.

Howard was being held Monday in the St. Louis County Justice Center in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.

The two injured officers work for the North County Police Cooperative.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, the officers were investigating a crash on eastbound Interstate 70, west of Jennings Station Road. Howard was driving east as he approached the crash site.

Howard's car was in the left lane of the highway. He swerved to avoid traffic that had slowed down for the crash investigation, police said. Howard's vehicle, a 2003 Honda Accord, ran off the right edge of the highway. He crashed into a guardrail and hit the two officers, according to a patrol report.

The officers were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment. The patrol identified them as Andrew Hapgood and Benjamin Santoyo, both 27. The patrol's summary said Hapgood suffered moderate injuries and Santoyo was seriously injured.

On Monday, Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said the officers have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Police said Howard showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, and he was swaying while speaking, authorities alleged in court papers. His blood-alcohol level was 0.096%, which is more than the legal limit.