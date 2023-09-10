ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities on Sunday identified a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who were fatally shot in Jennings.

Denetrice Jackson, of Wellston, and Reginald Brandy, of Jennings, were driving east on West Florissant Avenue near Buzz Westfall Drive at 12:45 p.m.Saturday when someone opened fire on their vehicle, according to St. Louis County police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jackson and Brandy in the vehicle, which had come to a stop in the eastbound lanes of West Florissant. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.