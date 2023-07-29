ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and his dog died Saturday following a likely hit-and-run crash on the western edge of Overland, police say.

St. Louis County officers responded to a call about a car crash in the 2400 block of Ashby Road around 1:50 a.m. The dog was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was found lying on the ground and taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say an initial investigation indicates the man was walking his dog on the sidewalk when a vehicle left the roadway, ran them over and drove off.

County police are asking people with information about the incident to call them directly at 636-529-8210, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477