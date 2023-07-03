EUREKA — A now-former St. Louis County police sergeant is charged with trying to choke a woman as she gave him a ride home from a bar in Wildwood, then drunkenly driving away in her car after she jumped out, according to court documents.

Thomas Favazza, 47, is charged with second-degree assault, DWI and driving with a revoked license.

Favazza also has a pending municipal DWI case out of Eureka stemming from a traffic stop in late February. Favazza was reassigned to the division of criminal investigations after the first DWI, and his employment with the department ended on Sunday, said St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

Saturday's assault began after the woman picked Favazza up from Wildwood Pub, where Favazza had been drinking, investigators say. The two began to argue while the woman was driving, and Favazza grabbed the woman's throat and attempted to choke her.

The woman pulled over the car, ran away and called 911 when Favazza threatened to shoot her, according to court documents. Favazza then drove off in the car.

Eureka police pulled Favazza over and arrested him, court records said. Police officers said they could smell alcohol on him and that he was driving with a revoked license with limited driving privileges.

Travis Noble, a St. Louis known for DWI cases, is representing Favazza in his February DWI case and questioned the validity of the assault allegation.

"I'm sure we will be in a position of challenging the case," Noble told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. "Taking it to trial if need be."

Favazza worked for the St. Louis County police for just under 12 years.

Panus said the department does not comment on pending criminal cases or personnel issues.

Favazza is being held at the St. Louis County jail.