CLAYTON — Prosecutors last week dismissed charges against a man who was jailed for more than two years for a 2019 fatal shooting in St. Louis County.

Jerry Bland, of Ferguson, was charged in 2021 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of DeMarco Boyd, 31. Police said at the time Boyd got into a fistfight with Bland's friend, and Bland shot him.

But Chris King, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office, said Bland had a "credible" claim of self-defense.

"Had all the pertinent facts been known at the time of charging, it is unlikely the case would have been filed," he said.

Bland's public defender, Lacy Heiskell, said she was "pleased" with the outcome "and that Jerry was finally able to return home with his family after being wrongfully incarcerated for years."

Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.