ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis father is facing a felony charge after his infant child died in March from fentanyl exposure.

Demetrius L. Smith, 40, was charged Thursday with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in the death of his infant son, Syn'cere Smith.

The baby's mother left the child with his father, Smith, in the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood while she went to work, according to charging documents. When the mother returned, she found the infant unresponsive and rushed him to a hospital, where he died.

Tests revealed that fentanyl in the infant's system caused the death.

St. Louis police interviewed Smith in May and he admitted to taking fentanyl near the child the day he died, charging documents allege.

Smith was denied bond Thursday.