ST. LOUIS — Sam Mohammed, 58, knows everyone who frequents the BP gas station at 1401 Chouteau Avenue, just south of downtown St. Louis. He’s watched kids grow up and graduate from high school. Others, he said, have died.

But customers are separated from Mohammed, who owns the gas station and also mans the register, by a thick pane of bulletproof glass. The station has seen a lot of violence.

In July, the station was robbed at gunpoint two times in about a week. In June, a 12-year-old girl was injured by gunfire while buying chips. And in December, a man was slain while confronting teens about a stolen car, police said.

Still, Mohammed said, people don’t tend to mess with him.

“Twenty-five years some places, everybody knows you and they respect you,” said Mohammed, who’s been at the station since the late ’90s. “But when I have a new employee, they bother him.”

Mohammed was one of several gas station workers across the city who shared what they see — and the dangers they encounter — on the job after a 22-year-old clerk was shot and killed last month at a gas station in the city’s Dogtown area. Gas stations, often with easy interstate access and plenty of traffic, can become a hub for criminal activity, and workers fear becoming collateral damage from a robbery or other violence. Some of them carry a gun of their own.

On July 24, a man approached the night attendant at Mohammed’s store and demanded money from the register. The attendant refused, and police said the man threw a rock at the attendant’s car before heading into the nearby Clinton-Peabody housing complex and firing shots in the air.

Mohammed said officials are still looking for the suspect.

Akhtar, an attendant at a gas station on South Grand Boulevard and Gravois Avenue in south St. Louis, said he could “write a book” about what he sees at the store. Akhtar did not want to give his last name because he feared retaliation from customers.

One time, he said, a car loitered at the pump for an hour. When he told the driver he needed to move, he said the man threatened to kill Akhtar instead.

“I said, ‘I hope you have a bigger gun than I do,’” recalled Akhtar, who keeps a gun within reach on the gas station counter.

“I don’t mean to sound cliché, but it does come with the territory,” Akhtar said.

Still, he said, the job offers many immigrants the opportunity to start their lives in the United States. Akhtar is a Pakistani immigrant, and he wore a shirt to work that was adorned with an American flag emblem.

“When somebody comes in (for a job), it’s not just that they may not have an education,” Akhtar said. “They may not have a full grasp of the language, and they may not understand the culture very well.”

In late July, at a BP at 2005 North Florissant Avenue, there were still cracks in the glass from what a store manager said was a recent shooting. The station, in the city’s St. Louis Place neighborhood, had at least six apparent bullet holes.

Ghassan — a manager who declined to give his last name — said it took police hours to arrive after the shooting. He said he wants to see more officers on patrol in the neighborhood, not just responding to calls.

“There is no safety these days,” he said.

Bulletproof glass separates Daniel Simon, 40, from patrons inside a Gas Mart at 6901 Hampton Avenue on the eastern edge of the city’s St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Cameras peer down from the ceiling inside the station. He keeps the door locked to the register area at night. Also, he stays vigilant.

“Just keep your head on the swivel, you know. Pay attention when you see somebody come in. As long as you have eye contact, They’re like, ‘Oh, he watched me already,’” Simon said.

Mohammed and Ghassen both said tighter gun restrictions, especially for teens, would help fight some of the persistent problems at gas stations in the city. Both said they regularly see teens walking around outside their stores with guns out.

A bill passed by aldermen and signed Thursday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is aimed at combating just that: The bill will allow police to stop people carrying guns if they can’t produce a concealed-carry permit, and teens are not eligible to get such a permit.

Simon also noted that for gas station employees, it’s crucial to comply with a criminal’s demands.

“Every day is not guaranteed. But you’d hate to lose it because somebody stole gum and then you gotta go chase him,” Simon said. “Everything is replaceable except life.”