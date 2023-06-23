ST. LOUIS — A corrections officer at the St. Louis jail was indicted this week on a federal civil rights charge over accusations he assaulted a handcuffed detainee.

Direll Alexander, 45, pleaded not guilty Friday to a single charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal authorities say Alexander assaulted and injured a detainee on March 6 while the detainee posed no risk to him, according to the indictment.

Alexander was named last year in a federal lawsuit alleging "violent and systemic" abuse of chemical sprays and water shutoffs at the downtown City Justice Center. In the suit, a detainee named Darnell Rusan accused Alexander of slamming his head into the wall in an elevator then "hitting and choking him."

Alexander also testified before the Board of Aldermen's Public Safety committee to plead for better treatment and hazard pay for guards at the jail, who he said earn less than their counterparts in St. Louis County and St. Charles County and often work overtime because of extreme staff shortages.

Alexander was paid $35,729 in 2021, according to the Post-Dispatch's public payroll database.

Alexander's attorney, Terry Niehoff, said Friday he was reviewing the case and declined comment.