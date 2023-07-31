ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Sunday charged a St. Louis man who was arrested Saturday after a shooting in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood.

Marcus Taylor, 39, was charged with first-degree domestic assault, two counts of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and three counts of armed criminal action.

Officers said they were responding to an unrelated call on Saturday evening in the 3600 block of Bates Street when they heard a loud noise and saw a woman get out of a vehicle and run toward them screaming, “He just shot me.”

Taylor got out of that vehicle with a gun, police said, and officers police ordered him to drop the weapon. Taylor fired shots toward the officers, who then returned fire, police said.

The man then ran from the scene, police said. Officers found him in a backyard in the 5500 block of Tennessee Avenue and arrested Taylor.

He remained in police custody Monday with no bail.

The 38-year-old woman was treated at a hospital.

Taylor lives in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, police said.