JEFFERSON COUNTY — A swimmer who drowned while cliff jumping at Rockford Beach Park on Sunday has been identified as a St. Louis man.

Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis, jumped off a cliff on the east bank of the public Big River, east of Rockford Beach, on Sunday evening and did not resurface after hitting the water, according to a Highway Patrol report.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 7:47 p.m. Sunday and told that a man who had been jumping from a nearby bluff had not been seen for about an hour. The fire district and Highway Patrol's waterways patrol team used a boat, drone and sonar equipment to search for the man before calling the search off at 11:30 p.m. The search resumed Monday morning and Mohamed was found at 10:35 a.m.

Three other people drowned in Missouri waterways over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to Patrol reports. In all, 20 people statewide have died on lakes, rivers and ponds in 2023, including both drowning victims and those killed in boating accidents.