ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for opening fire on a car, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man, then shooting at four police officers in a separate incident months later.

Nathaniel Edwards, 30, was set to face trial next week for seven charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree assault, in the 2019 death of 22-year-old Tia Buress on Laclede's Landing. He was also charged in a separate case with shooting at police officers roughly six months later.

Prosecutors said Friday they learned last week while preparing for trial that the state's key witness had died, making it nearly impossible to get a murder conviction. Instead, they offered a deal where Edwards would plead guilty to second-degree murder and multiple other charges in exchange for a 10-year sentence.

"I could not bear the thought of an outright (dismissal)," said prosecutor Mary Pat Carl in court.

On May 27, 2019, Buress, her boyfriend and two cousins were sitting at a stop sign at North 2nd and Carr streets around 1 a.m. when a tan Oldsmobile pulled up alongside them and someone from the passenger's side opened fire. Buress was killed, and her cousin, Christopher Harmon, was injured. Their family said it was a case of mistaken identity.

For months, nobody was charged. Police released surveillance video searching for anyone who knew anything about the Oldsmobile or the shooter, but they didn't hear anything.

Then, last November, officers working an anti-crime task force were doing surveillance in north St. Louis when they saw a black Jeep Grand Cherokee showing license plates that didn't match the vehicle. An officer followed the Jeep in an unmarked car. Multiple people from the Jeep started firing on officers.

Nobody was injured, but phone records showed Edwards was at the scene and communicating with two other people in his vehicle, according to court documents. Officials also found someone who identified Edwards as the shooter in Buress' killing, and he was charged in December 2019. Several months later, prosecutors charged him with shooting at officers.

But the cases dragged on for nearly four years as the COVID-19 pandemic closed the courts and former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office struggled with understaffing and a mounting case backlog.

In May, Gardner stepped down, and Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore took over. Edwards' case was given to the office's new homicide chief, Carl, and set for trial next week.

But Carl said she then discovered the state's key witness had died, making it nearly impossible to secure a conviction. She said she was certain that prosecutors would have been able to make the case if it had been handled more quickly. Instead, she had to make a deal.

"The state in no way feels that 10 years is justice for this horrific crime," she said.

Buress' grandfather, Kevin Fondren, spoke to the judge about the "nightmare" his family had been living since his granddaughter was killed. She left behind two young boys who will have to grow up without a mother, he said.

"There's no way that this is justice," he said.

Harmon, Buress' cousin who was injured, wrote a letter to the judge. In it, he recounted how the shooting ruined his prospects to play football and baseball in college and get a degree in early childhood education. He suffers from anxiety, depression and PTSD. He said he has a bullet lodged in his kidney and a rod in his leg that makes it painful to walk.

"I also lost the person I was closest to, my cousin," he said, "I didn't deserve this trauma, any bit of it."