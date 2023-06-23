ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man on Friday was sentenced to four years probation for shooting and killing his brother during an alcohol-fueled fight in October 2021.

Leeland Ross, 47, went to trial in April on one count of involuntary manslaughter for killing his brother, 41-year-old Demetrius Combs. The two fought on Halloween in a home in the 5000 block of Kensington Avenue in the city’s Academy neighborhood.

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. One juror did not believe Ross was guilty of the charge.

Ross then pleaded guilty instead of facing trial again, according to a spokesman.

A judge gave Ross a choice between two sentences: Attend a 120-day institutional treatment program or spend four years of probation with a potential six-year prison term hanging over him.

Ross chose probation, which prohibits him from consuming alcohol or going to bars and mandates he continue psychiatric treatment.

“Mr. Ross, this is an extremely tragic scenario,” Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh said in court Friday. “The state conceded you had no intention of killing your brother.”