A St. Louis man was jailed Wednesday in Wisconsin after police say he stole a semi-truck last week, led police on a 52-mile chase and crashed after the truck caught fire.

Michael Steven Jones, 47, was captured Friday. A deputy at the Juneau County jail in Mauston, Wisconsin, said bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Jones stole the semi-truck on Friday afternoon, and the truck company called police after using GPS on the truck to track its movements.

Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the distance was about 52 miles. The chase started on Interstate 94 near Warrens, Wisconsin, then headed east and onto Interstate 90/94 to just after the first Wisconsin Dells exit.

Online court records in Juneau County, Wisconsin, show that Jones lives in the 3600 block of Ohio Avenue in St. Louis.

He is charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors. The felonies are first-degree recklessly endangering the safety, false imprisonment, eluding an officer, and taking a commercial vehicle without consent. Police say he took the semi-truck from Rands Trucking Inc.

The misdemeanors are obstructing an officer and two counts of property damage.

Jail officials have not replied to a request for his mugshot.