ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was killed Sunday on Interstate 44 after another man driving the Toyota Corolla he was riding in lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail and caused the car to flip over, authorities said.

Darrell D. Bridges, 29, was riding in the front passenger seat of the Corolla around 7:50 p.m. on Interstate 44 eastbound, just west of Interstate 270, when the car veered off the right side of the road and a rear tire struck a guardrail, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The car flipped over then struck a fence. Both Bridges and the driver were ejected from the vehicle. Neither man was wearing a seat belt, troopers said in the report.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.