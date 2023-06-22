ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2019.

Joseph Renick, 58, entered an Alford plea to a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter, which means he admitted that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him but did not admit guilt. Prosecutors reduced that charge from first-degree murder and said they would have proven at trial that he fatally shot 15-year-old Sentonio Cox in the city's Patch neighborhood.

Renick's case and the case of his co-defendant and former roommate Brian Potter dragged on for nearly four years as prosecutors struggled to secure witnesses in the case. Last year, prosecutors dismissed and refiled both cases after Judge Christopher McGraugh denied their request to continue the trial.

Potter was acquitted of all charges in August. At his trial, prosecutors argued the two men backed Sentonio into a vacant lot in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue in August 2019 after catching him and his teenage cousin looking into cars on the block. Sentonio tried to run away and had his hands up more than 50 feet away when Renick opened fire, striking him in the head, prosecutors said.

Renick was set to face trial starting Monday. Instead, he entered his plea in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence. He had already served roughly 3½ years in jail.

"I would like to say to the victim's family, I'm sorry for their loss," Renick said.

Judge McGraugh noted the plea agreement marked an "extremely favorable outcome." He said while he wasn't familiar with the details of the agreement if the case had proceeded, there was a possibility that Renick would have been "spending the rest of (his) life in the Department of Corrections."