ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to a 2020 killing outside the North Hanley Transit Center.

Antonio Shumpert, 25, pleaded guilty July 10 to second-degree murder and three weapons offenses in the shooting death of Kyron Moore, 20, of Ferguson.

Shumpert was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge as part of a plea deal with St. Louis County prosecutors.

Moore was killed about 1 a.m. the morning of July 19, 2020, outside the North Hanley Metrolink station. St. Louis County police said at the time that a group of people had been dropped off in the parking lot after a night out. They were then confronted by another group they had fought with earlier that night, according to police accounts.

Court documents say Shumpert followed Moore to the lot where witnesses saw him shoot Moore with an "AR-15-style rifle or handgun."