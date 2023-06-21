ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man with a murder conviction from 2006 was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison for two more killings.

Cochee Hurn, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting deaths of Kenneth P. O'Kelley, 45, and Christopher L. Jackson, 30, outside Hurn's apartment on Stoddard Street in 2019.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that a group of people were outside Hurn's apartment after a funeral for one of Hurn's sons when an argument broke out. Hurn went outside and started hitting O'Kelley with a gun when Jackson tried to intervene, police said.

Hurn was initially indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, but on Wednesday, those charges were amended to lesser counts as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Hurn was sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive five-year term for armed criminal action.

He was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison in late 2006 for the killing of 42-year-old Richard Turner, who was shot several times in May 2004. Homicide detectives told the Post-Dispatch at the time that he had been angry over a matter involving a family member and hunted Turner down.