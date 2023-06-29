ST. LOUIS — Dr. Michael Graham has worked for decades to unravel mysteries in the autopsy room and under a microscope. He has seen gun crimes evolve as firearms have become more lethal. He has examined the Waco siege. Witnessed the horrors of 9/11 up close. And he is still haunted by the unsolved death of a headless girl.

Through it all, Graham has held onto his cool, collected persona. Graham, the chief medical examiner of St. Louis, retires Friday after 34 years in the top job.

Graham, 71, first arrived at the St. Louis medical examiner's office on Clark Avenue, across from City Hall, in 1981 as an assistant. He was named chief medical examiner eight years later. The mayor appoints the medical examiner, through the city's contract with St. Louis University. Graham has worked under six mayors.

He has performed or directly supervised more than 10,000 autopsies.

In the witness box, the bespectacled Graham comes across as an unassuming everyman as he testifies at trials, often about gruesome murders. After years of teaching medical students at St. Louis University, he has mastered his approach in court. His goal: Keep it simple. In one trial, he deftly explained to jurors, with hand gestures and simple words, how force can determine if a wound is from a cut or a stab, and if a serrated blade was the culprit.

"It's like having your uncle at a backyard barbecue," said longtime prosecutor Marvin Teer, with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. "Dr. Graham's courtroom demeanor, he has a gentle nature, very folksy, easy and affable. There's no aloofness."

Graham's steady presence is the same, co-workers say, whether he is explaining privately to a mom that her child died of a heroin overdose or talking to the media about a high-profile case such as when Cardinals player Josh Hancock died in a drunken crash.

Graham's job primarily consists of determining how and why people die — when they die suddenly or unexpectedly, or if some sort of violence played a role. He's seen it all: deaths by falls, fire, asphyxia.

Graham has a special interest in heart and lung disease and deaths associated with law enforcement arrest and custody. He has been a member of the Axon (TASER) Medical and Scientific Advisory Board.

In a wide-ranging interview during his final days on the job, Graham discussed the path that brought him to the morgue, the cases that still stand out today, and what's next for the doctor who's examined more than three decades worth of death across St. Louis.

Mysteries and puzzles

Graham grew up in Salem, Ohio, an only child. His father worked in hospital finance, and his mother was a homemaker.

His interest in forensic pathology started when he was a teenager in high school. He would visit his dad at the hospital job. His dad, knowing his son liked science, would send him to the laboratory. That's where Graham saw a pathologist conducting a coroner's case in a shooting. It was fascinating to watch, and Graham was hooked.

Graham graduated from St. Louis University medical school in 1977, then trained for four years as a forensic pathologist in Houston before returning to St. Louis. As chief medical examiner, he oversees an annual budget of $3.1 million and a non-physician staff of 22 people. The office has two other senior pathologists and one junior pathologist.

Most postmortem examinations are drug overdoses — currently fentanyl — and homicides, most of which are by firearm. On his busiest day, he can perform three or four full autopsies.

Graham enjoys the scientific side of the job, examining tissues and making diagnoses. "And on the forensic side," he said, "it's taking information and putting a puzzle together."

One puzzle Graham helped solve involved a St. Louis mother who was crushing up her own blood pressure medicine to sicken her children. The October 2004 case was an example, Graham said, of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which a parent intentionally makes a child ill to get attention for herself.

The woman's 4-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter had previously been healthy. They came into the hospital vomiting and suffering from dehydration. The boy inexplicably died in the hospital, and the girl started getting worse in the hospital when the mother visited. One of the nurses noticed an IV line looked cloudy when it shouldn't have been.

"So we were pretty suspicious, and they were pretty suspicious," Graham said.

When Graham looked into the lungs of the dead child, he identified the insoluble pill filler material caught in the small blood vessels of the boy's lungs. Police did hundreds of interviews and Graham conducted more tests, leading Graham to declare the manner of death a homicide. A jury convicted the mother of second-degree murder for her son's death, and assault in her daughter's poisoning.

One unresolved homicide that Graham cannot shake is the death of “Little Jane Doe,” a headless girl discovered 40 years ago and whose identity remains a mystery.

Two men scavenging for pipes found her body Feb. 28, 1983, in an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue in north St. Louis. She had been in the basement for about four days, according to police. She was Black, between the ages of 8 and 11, weighed about 58 pounds and was about 4-foot-10 without her head, which had been removed after death and was never found.

The Jane Doe case has been investigated and reexamined multiple times over the years by St. Louis detectives. Volumes of police case files have been digitized. Investigators haven’t found any relatives through DNA.

"Somebody knows who she is," Graham said.

'That was rough'

Graham is surrounded by death daily at his office here, but he found it on a massive scale — and by happenstance — on a trip to New York City in 2001.

Graham was scheduled to testify in a case as an expert witness in New York on the morning of Sept. 11. As Graham ate breakfast at the Hilton Millennium Hotel in Manhattan, the first plane hit the World Trade Center across the street.

"I'm looking out the window," he recalls, "and the top of the tower exploded."

He returned to his hotel room, which overlooked the towers. "That's when people were jumping," he said. "And then the second (plane) hit."

Watching it was surreal, he said — like a movie.

"I knew I was pretty stupid for standing in front of a window," he said, "because the shock wave. I thought the window was going to blow out, but it didn't."

Graham evacuated the hotel and was about five blocks away when the towers came down. He made his way to the courthouse, which was closed, then left New York by train and stayed with relatives for five days just outside Washington D.C. until flights resumed and he was able to get home.

The scene stays with him.

"To see people jumping and holding hands coming down is awful," he said. "That was rough."

One career highlight came in 1999, when Graham was among a team of investigators that spent 10 months examining the FBI's 1993 raid on the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas.

Former U.S. Sen. John Danforth was special counsel, tasked with looking into government conduct at the siege that killed nearly 80 members of the Branch Davidian cult, including children. Investigators wanted to know whether the use of incendiary devices — something long denied by federal agents — caused the fire that engulfed the compound.

Graham said they evaluated all of the deaths to see if there were any commonalities, and to see if there was evidence the deaths were caused by government agents. Graham looked at photographs and reviewed autopsy records of everyone who died. He analyzed where the bodies were found and who was in the same general area. He offered opinions about whether the person died before the fire and if the injuries were self-inflicted, caused by someone else in the compound, or by government agents outside the compound.

Danforth concluded that federal agents did not shoot Branch Davidians or start the fire that engulfed their complex.

"I learned what the United States government unlimited resources meant," Graham said. "The number of experts, the scope of the investigation."

Ricin

Graham said one of the biggest misconceptions about his line of work is that "examining the body gives us all the answers," which isn't true.

"The story, the history, is so important, and people don't realize that," Graham said. "If you've got misinformation or insufficient information, you'll never get the right answer. A shooting, fine, you don't need much. But the 12-year-old who dies running down the basketball court ... all of a sudden, the story becomes much more important."

St. Louis had a record high 267 killings in 1993, and Graham remembers the year marked by drug and gang violence and turf battles. Over his lengthy career, Graham has seen some changes in how killings are carried out in St. Louis.

"You don't see revolvers much anymore," he said. "It's mostly semiautomatic handguns. We see a lot more high-velocity ammunition these days. More wounds because they're using high-capacity magazines."

In retirement, Graham will continue teaching medical residents at St. Louis University School of Medicine, where he is a pathology professor. He still plans to spend time consulting and writing books and articles about forensic pathology. His books are scientific, some geared to lawyers to help them understand the intricacies of his profession, such as what a forensic pathologist can and can't tell them about injuries. He has no interest in writing crime novels.

Every so often, a crime writer will call Graham to run scenarios by him. Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist and bestselling author of a series of forensic thrillers, asked Graham about ricin. He gave her the background of ricin, a toxin in castor beans, and talked about the signs of symptoms of ricin poisoning.

"She used that in one of her books," Graham said.

Staffers at the Medical Examiner's Office recently marked Mike Graham's last scheduled day for autopsies. They hung festive balloons on a storage table just inside the autopsy room and penned a joke on the whiteboard: What do you get when you cross a morgue and a karaoke bar? Open Mike (mic) night.

The job can be macabre, and some use humor to stay sane. Graham said he's good at compartmentalizing to detach.

"You can't get emotionally involved," he said.

Graham lives in west St. Louis County. He has two sons, both lawyers. Graham's wife, Dr. Irene Graham, an infectious disease specialist, encouraged her husband to retire this year.

Teer, the prosecutor, has worked with Graham on a hundred or so homicide cases over the years. Teer said: "He will be a very cherished and missed public servant."

'It's time'

Graham's replacement as chief medical examiner of St. Louis is slated to be Dr. Kanayo Tatsumi.

Graham looks forward to having more control over his life and schedule in retirement.

"We have zero control here," he said of the Medical Examiner's Office. "We can never plan anything. Until you walk in in the morning, you don't know what's on your doorstep. And with trials, you're kind of at the mercy of how the courts are working."

The personalized license plate on his black Audi coupé is a nod to two of his passions: Blues hockey and golf. He has season tickets to the Blues. And once he retires, he expects to be on the links three or four times a week, at a golf club in Weldon Spring.

His golf handicap? "My attitude," he jokes. "My swing."

When pressed on that, he'll sheepishly admit, in a hushed tone, that his golf handicap is 7. Sports enthusiasts consider a 7 handicap to be very good. Graham has been playing golf since he was 12. Golf trips included playing in Scotland a few times, at Carnoustie and St. Andrews. He collected a logo golf ball from every club he's played and displayed dozens of them in wooden cases on his office walls.

He loves landscape photography, using his trusty Nikon camera to shoot scenery in far-flung places such as Norway and Budapest. He plans to travel to Vietnam in September to photograph the countryside.

Gone are the days of the autopsies, the microscope and scalpel on Clark Avenue.

"It's just time," Graham said. He hesitated a moment before adding: "I've really got mixed emotions about it."

Reporter Kim Bell covers breaking news for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter here.