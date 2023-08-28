ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis NAACP has joined the call for more transparency about the city jail’s procedures and operations after ongoing reports that people incarcerated at the City Justice Center are being abused, and deprived of showers and food.

The organization on Monday sent a letter to the director of the city's Department of Public Safety, which oversees the jail. The complaints echo what members of the city's own Detention Facilities Oversight Board, which oversees treatment of inmates and correctional officers, have reported.

Families and attorneys are expected to speak Monday evening at a meeting of the jail oversight board, called after the recent death of an incarcerated man, a guard being taken hostage by inmates last week, and amid continued reports of deteriorating conditions inside the jail.

"The most recent incidents at the CJC are eroding public confidence in the justice system," said St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt in the letter.

"The solution to that has to be to fix the problem, not to put up impediments or not allow oversight," he later told the Post-Dispatch. "Those things are solutions to limit liability, but they don’t fix the problem."

Pruitt said multiple officers have come forward about allegations of abuse in the city’s jail, but they are fearful for their jobs if they were to become whistleblowers. The city is fighting an ongoing federal lawsuit about officers' use of pepper spray against people in the jail, who are primarily people awaiting trial. The jail housed 678 people as of Aug. 21, according to the city.

The city's Director of Public Safety, Charles Coyle, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A 70-year-old guard was taken hostage for hours by inmates last week, and was treated for minor injuries. Outside of the announced charges for those inmates who participated in the hostage situation, the city has not released much else. City authorities have not said much about the conditions of an inmate who died while on his way to being treated for a medical emergency last week.

The Detention Facilities Oversight Board, and a similar board focused on police oversight, is part of the city's Division of Civilian Oversight, an office Mayor Tishaura O. Jones promoted to increase transparency between government and law enforcement with residents and the public.

In May the board's commissioner resigned, fed up with the lack of transparency from the city. Board members then called on the jail’s commissioner to resign because they said she blocked their ability to visit the jail, and access to use-of-force reports.