ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of officers, detectives, dispatchers, federal agents and St. Louis County police employees were honored Tuesday by city officials and department brass for their response to a school shooting last year that rocked the community.

Roughly a dozen officers who led the response last fall received special commendations for their efforts, which resulted in 19-year-old Orlando Harris being shot dead less than 15 minutes after he broke into the building at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street shared by Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience.

CVPA student Alexzandria Bell, 15, and physical education teacher Jean Kuzcka, 61 were killed. Four others were injured.

"On that fateful day, when chaos and fear threatened to consume the hallways of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, heroes emerged," said Chief Robert Tracy.

Lt. Col. Michael Sack, who was serving as interim chief at the time of the shooting, said he attended a national police chief's conference and heard how "the St. Louis response" had become a model for others. The quick actions of all involved surely spared even more tragedy, he said.

"That set the bar," he said. "Other agencies are looking to achieve that."

Eight officers who found and confronted Harris received the department's highest award: Capt. Michael Mueller, Sgt. Darnell Dandridge, Officer Andrei Nikolov, Officer Luke Kallal, Officer William Stevenson, Officer Brian Hayes and Officer Brian Foster.

Three other officers were also honored for their efforts entering the building and providing critical support: Sgt. Matthew Simpson, Officer Trevor Krepps and Officer Samuel Leible.

"These personnel displayed remarkable courage," Tracy said. "They embody the spirit of St. Louis — spirit that refuses to be broken, even in the face of adversity."