UPDATED at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday with victim's name

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man found shot on the northwest side early Monday.

Just before 3 a.m., police found Rodney Combs Jr. in the grass on the side of a home in the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Combs was unconscious and barely breathing, with wounds in the abdomen and leg. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Combs, 32, lived in that same block of Goodfellow.