ST. LOUIS — The man who died after being shot and run over by a car Sunday in St. Louis has been identified as 63-year-old Robert Adams.

Police said Adams died in the 2600 block of Cora Avenue in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood. He was shot and run over around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police found him unconscious and not breathing, according to a police report. They called in homicide detectives.

Police released Adams' name on Tuesday. St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said Adams lived in the 4100 block of Margaretta Avenue in St. Louis.

Investigators do not have a suspect in the attack.