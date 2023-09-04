ST. LOUIS — An argument on one of the parking lots outside the St. Louis Art Museum prompted brief gunfire Monday afternoon, alarming people relaxing on Art Hill.

Katie McPhee, 37, of Richmond Heights, was sitting a short distance away on Art Hill with her parents and infant daughter when she heard loud voices arguing, then a single shot. Then a woman came through the hedges separating the lot and the hill with a gun.

“It was scary,” McPhee said. “I literally grabbed my 6-month-old and ran down the hill.”

A swarm of police officers responded shortly after 2:30 p.m., conducted interviews and led one woman away in handcuffs. They provided no immediate details of what happened to the news media.

A park ranger said no one was hurt.