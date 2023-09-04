ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a man found shot on the northwest side early Monday.
Police say they found the man unconscious and barely breathing, with wounds in the abdomen and leg, around 3 a.m. in the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.
The man, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Austin Huguelet
St. Louis City reporter
