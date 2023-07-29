ST. LOUIS — Police said they were investigating a possible homicide in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
A man was found shot in the head around the intersection of North Broadway and East Grand Avenue around 4:50 p.m.
Police said he was neither conscious nor breathing, and that officers on scene called for homicide detectives.
This story will be updated.
