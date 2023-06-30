ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer is suing the department and city, alleging a supervisor told her if she was going to fight with a colleague, the two officers should take off their clothes.

In her suit, Taylor Hosna said she is an openly gay woman and on May 18, 2022, argued with a fellow female detective in an office area at the department.

The lawsuit said her supervisor, Sgt. Kevin Bentley, walked out of his office during the disagreement and said to them: "If you're going to fight, take your clothes off."

Hosna said she submitted a formal complaint about Bentley's behavior on June 8, 2022. The suit said Bentley was present when Hosna told a lieutenant what Bentley had said.

Two days later, Hosna said she said she was assigned to work the Pridefest Parade with the only other gay detective in the division, even though she was supposed to be on vacation that day.

She then applied for and was approved to take Family Medical Leave Act time off, saying Bentley's conduct triggered her previously diagnosed PTSD.

The suit said Bentley changed his team's schedule without telling Hosna, scheduling her to work on two days she was supposed to be off. She worked one of those days and said Bentley refused her request for overtime pay, "which is both customary and automatically approved."

She said the department took no action against Bentley when she complained about his behavior and then transferred her out of her role as a juvenile detective, which "she enjoyed and found fulfilling."

The lawsuit claims she was discriminated and retaliated against and requested the city compensate her for emotional damages and lost wages, reassign her to the juvenile division and remove Bentley from that division.

A city spokesman said the city does not discuss pending litigation.

Hosna's lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment.