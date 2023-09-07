ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police shot a person they say fired shots at them Thursday.

No officers were hurt by the gunfire, which happened in the 5500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said the suspect was hit but haven't yet said what condition the suspect is in.

The shooting was reported about noon Thursday and the St. Louis Police Department mentioned it on social media at 12:13 p.m.

Investigators have not yet described what led up to the shooting.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the city’s Force Investigation Unit will handle the probe into what happened.

At least two vehicles were in the road, and medics were seen taking an injured man away in a stretcher.

The scene was on the edge of the city's Wells-Goodfellow and Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Check back for updates.