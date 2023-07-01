ST. LOUIS — Pro-choice advocates were dealt dual blows Friday after a St. Louis Circuit Court judge issued rulings that blocked the city's proposed use of federal money to help people access abortion in Illinois and dismissed a lawsuit from left-leaning faith leaders that sought to block the state's abortion ban on religious grounds.

The two orders from Judge Jason Sengheiser are victories for Missouri's GOP leaders, who moved swiftly to ban abortion in the state following last summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that had protected the right to abortion across the country.

Former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, now Missouri's junior U.S. senator, filed the first lawsuit July 21, the same day St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed into law a $1.75 million appropriation from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to help women access abortions in Illinois, where it is still legal.

Schmitt, running for Senate at the time, sought to block the city's use of federal pandemic aid for the program. Shortly after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, St. Louis aldermen passed a measure to use a portion of the nearly $500 million in federal pandemic aid granted to the city to help women access abortion care in Illinois.

In his ruling on the case Friday, Sengheiser declined to grant the city's motion to dismiss the Missouri Attorney General lawsuit and blocked the city from granting any of the money to four organizations that had applied for the funds, including the St. Louis Doula Project and Midwest Access Coalition. Five other organizations that had applied for funds for mental health and parental support were not blocked from receiving the financial assistance.

In a statement Saturday, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office said St. Louis had "attempted to illegally use taxpayer funds to pay for abortions" and called the two rulings "major court victories in defense of Missouri's unborn children."

“[Friday] was a momentous day for women and their unborn children as Missouri courts upheld state law standing for the sanctity of life,” Bailey said in a statement. “As long as I’m attorney general, my office will continue to use every tool at its disposal to protect the unborn. Our children are worth the fight.”

The other lawsuit, filed in January by over a dozen faith leaders, sought to overturn Missouri’s abortion ban because it violated the separation of church and state protected by the Missouri Constitution. The Jewish and Protestant clergy from St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia argued legislators' use of overt Christian statements in its abortion ban forced them to "to support and adhere to that officially favored religion and system of religious beliefs."

Judge Sengheiser's Friday ruling threw out most of the claims on procedural grounds, finding that the petitioners couldn't yet demonstrate they had been harmed by the statutes.

The clergy's lawsuit also named several prosecuting attorneys in Missouri, seeking to prevent them from enforcing the state's abortion restrictions. Sengheiser granted the prosecutors' motion to dismiss.