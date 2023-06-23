ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a man Friday with first-degree murder in the death of a father of three on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Myles Overby, 35, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Christopher Rea in the back of the head on Dec. 24, 2020 while Rea was driving a truck in the 8100 block of South Broadway. The scene was in the city's Patch neighborhood.

Witnesses who knew Overby identified him in surveillance photos, and police said Overby told multiple people that he had shot Rea, police said.

Rea, a father of three young girls, grew up in south St. Louis and attended Roosevelt High School, his sister, Brandy Tate, told the Post-Dispatch in 2020.

"He never missed a chance to tell us he loved us," Tate said. "Every 10 minutes he would text us and when I asked him why, he said, 'Because I want to hear you say 'I love you' back.' "

Overby is on supervision by the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole for multiple burglary offenses out of St. Louis County.