ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed the case against a man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate in a Tower Grove South apartment in 2017.

Tramell C. Nolan, 35, had faced charges — and was incarcerated while awaiting trial — for five years in the death of Casey Logan at an apartment in the 3500 block of Morganford Road. The case had been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Nolan being declared mentally unfit to stand trial.

Nolan's trial was set to begin Monday, but instead, the charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action were dropped. Prosecutors did not immediately provide a reason for the dismissal.

But Nolan's public defender, Brian Horneyer, said they had maintained throughout the case that Nolan acted in self-defense.

"The deceased had started the incident by pouring boiling water and stabbing Tramell," he said.