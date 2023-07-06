ST. LOUIS — July 4 brought hundreds of calls for emergency services to the region’s first responders, including several shootings, a fatal house fire — and a hit-and-run whose teenage victim had to be driven to a hospital in a police car because ambulances citywide were already taken.

“It was a very busy night,” said St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby, a spokesman for the department, which includes paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The hit-and-run was just one among hundreds of emergency calls to police and firefighters in St. Louis for fires, medical calls, shootings and car crashes. In St. Charles County, a man died overnight in a fire that authorities suspect was sparked by fireworks hitting his garage while he slept. Countywide, there were multiple calls for outdoor fires due to fireworks, officials said.

In St. Louis, six people were shot and one person killed in separate shootings in a period that started just after midnight Monday and ended with the fatal shooting of Wade Featherston, 37, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Chippewa.

The teen victim of the hit-and-run Tuesday, age 14, remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition. Surveillance footage showed the teen was shooting off fireworks about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Shreve and Lee avenues when he ran from a fireworks explosion by running into the street, police said.

A motorist in a gray SUV hit the boy and fled the scene. The boy was unconscious and barely breathing when officers arrived, police said.

“Due to his dire condition and all ambulances citywide being unavailable, responding officers transported him to the hospital,” police said in a report.

Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the department, referred questions to the fire department but asked anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

Mosby confirmed there were no ambulances available to respond to the hit-and-run. But a firetruck responded and a paramedic aboard gave the teen emergency medical care, including in the police car while officers drove to a hospital, he said.

“It was determined for the well-being of that patient that immediate transport was necessary,” he said. “It was not ideal. But it was the right call, and we did have a paramedic on board to help with lifesaving interventions on the way.”

The city has 12 ambulances in its fleet but all ambulances deployed Tuesday were responding to calls at the time of the hit-and-run, Mosby said. The fire department has contracted private ambulance services Medic One and Abbot to help provide additional support and has 30 firetrucks with paramedics aboard that can respond to calls within four to six minutes, he said.

“We try to do a good job of reassigning ambulances and wrapping up calls that are not as urgent, but once you deploy resources you just can’t abandon the patient,” he said. “There’s a certain amount of time that goes into each call and on a busy night, at the time that incident came out, we unfortunately had no units available.”

Overall, St. Louis firefighters and paramedics responded to more than 610 emergency calls from 8 a.m. July 4 to 8 a.m. July 5, including 257 calls for emergency medical service and 100 fires, including seven building or garage fires, 68 dumpster and trash fires, nine vehicle fires and five incidents of grass or trees catching fire.

Police also responded to 316 calls reporting illegal fireworks over the July 4 holiday weekend, starting from 5 p.m. July 2 through midnight July 5. Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Elsewhere in the state, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported eight fatal car crashes on Tuesday and four drownings over the holiday period that began Friday night and ended Tuesday. The deaths included a St. Louis man, Hamsa Mohamed, 41, who drowned in House Springs after jumping off a cliff into the Big River near Rockford Beach.

Three of the five traffic deaths happened Saturday, while the other five were on Tuesday. Overall, Troopers worked 390 traffic crashes and arrested 116 motorists for driving while intoxicated and 21 others were arrested on drug charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.