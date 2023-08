A man critically injured in a shooting last week in St. Louis has died, and police on Monday said they are now investigating his death as a homicide.

The still-unidentified victim was found shot about 3 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Keokuk Street. The man was found on the ground, unconscious but breathing.

He was and taken to a hospital, where he died on Saturday, police said.

A police summary of the shooting did not estimate the victim's age. Investigators have no suspects in the case.