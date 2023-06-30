ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis filed suit Friday demanding its jail health care provider reimburse the city for a $515,000 settlement the city paid to settle another suit over an inmate death.

This week's lawsuit, filed against the company YesCare and two insurance companies, argues the city had to settle the suit due to the negligence of jail health providers who failed to notify the Jennings jail that a man being transferred there from the city in 2014 was on suicide watch. The man, DeJuan Brison, 26, died by suicide hours later.

The city's contract with the health care provider required the contractor keep adequate insurance and defend and reimburse the city for any violations under the contract, according to court filings.

But it didn't keep adequate insurance, the lawsuit claims, and the contractor's "refusal to accept the city's tender of defense and refusal to indemnify the city in the lawsuit was baseless and in bad faith."

The entire dispute traces back to the death of Brison, who had been on suicide watch for two days in the downtown St. Louis City Justice Center before he was transferred to Jennings.

No one with the jail's health provider at the time, Corizon, informed jailers in Jennings of his status, however, and Brison hanged himself roughly 3 ½ hours later, according to a lawsuit and Post-Dispatch reporting.

YesCare took over Corizon's contract with the city in November 2022, according to the lawsuit. Corizon filed for bankruptcy in February.

The city said it informed Corizon and then YesCare multiple times of its obligations under the contract to no avail.

Now, the city is seeking $515,000 from YesCare and two insurance companies, plus the costs of attorney's fees and litigation expenses.

YesCare did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening. A hearing has not yet been set in the case.