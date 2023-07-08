ST. LOUIS — City aldermen are joining a fight the civilian jail oversight board and criminal justice advocates have been waging to increase transparency about violence at the city justice center — while the city’s top public safety official continues to defend the corrections commissioner.

Detention Facilities Oversight Board members say they haven’t been allowed to get inside the jail, access complaints about the jail or investigate misconduct by officers. Board members say they’re worried that severe overcrowding, inhumane conditions and reports of violence in the jail are growing.

Charles Coyle, the city’s director of public safety, responded on June 30 to the board members calling for the resignation of the person Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appointed to run the jail, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

”I will not be asking for her resignation,” stated Coyle. In the letter he placed the blame on the board and on former commissioner, Matthew Brummund, who resigned in May from his job running the city’s new Division of Civilian Oversight, which houses both police and jail civilian oversight boards.

“No one likes oversight, no one likes to be audited. I get that. No one likes the referees. But I wasn’t expecting opposition internally from the city counselor and my own public safety director. I wasn’t expecting that,” said Brummund in an interview this week.

”The city counselor’s office and the corrections commissioner do not think civilian oversight is a good idea, and they are actively resisting it. They don’t want to appear that way, but that’s exactly what it is,” Brummund said. “That’s why I left.”

Coyle, Clemons-Abdullah and other Jones appointees continue to deny the board’s claims of obstruction. Last year, Jones pushed the creation of the new oversight agency, saying it would increase transparency and relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Jones and Clemons-Abdullah did not respond to requests for comment.

“There was a roadmap for success and good intentions to accomplish this mission,” said Coyle in the letter to the board.

The last board meeting to be posted on the city’s website and YouTube channel was from February, and Clemons-Abdullah has only met with the board one time in the past year and a half.

Brummund said civilian oversight boards are still a needed solution to the issues faced in corrections and law enforcement.

“These are perfect vehicles for it. Hopefully they will work, I still believe in them,” he said. “It just wasn’t working with me there.”

His successor, Brummund said, should be “well-versed in legalese.”

‘Trying to hide something’

Aldermen voiced their concerns about the lack of transparency during a public safety committee meeting in June. The committee passed the ordinance that created the civilian jail and police boards. It requires them to develop rules and procedures, and complete an orientation including topics like the state’s sunshine laws and treatment of detainees, before they can operate.

Brummund says the jail board met those requirements and posted its rules on the city website. However, he said board members and even staff investigators for the board, which consist of former law enforcement officers, still have problems accessing the jail.

Coyle, in his June 30 letter, told the board there are 11 trainings they now needed to complete, citing an interpretation of the ordinance by the City Counselor Sheena Hamilton.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, a former state legislator and public safety committee vice chair, raised questions about that during the June 30 public safety committee meeting, saying he did not need trainings to tour federal corrections facilities.

”To me that only reads that they’re trying to hide something — and I’m not scared to say that and I want to go on record and say that is a problem,” said Aldridge.

The civilian jail board’s vice chair, civil rights activist Darryl Gray, made a plea about safety and overcrowding at the jail. The jail population has recently increased, according to the most recently available city data.

Gray told the aldermen that a city employee showed him a video of 11 or 12 inmates who had for days been in a cell designed to safely hold four people. The city’s Department of Corrections is also facing a federal lawsuit about macing inmates without cause, water deprivation and other constitutional violations.

”If we treat people long enough like caged animals, what do you think they’re going to become?” Gray said.