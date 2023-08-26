ST. LOUIS — A woman and toddler from the St. Louis area have died in a car crash about 50 miles southwest of Springfield, authorities said Saturday.

Xiaoxiao Zheng, 32, and 1-year-old boy died in a two-car crash at about 9:20 p.m. Friday near the town of Monett in Barry County, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Zheng, the boy and a 3-year-old girl were passengers in a 2014 Subaru driven by Hao Yan, 36.

The Subaru was driving south on State Route 97, didn't stop at a stop sign at U.S. Highway 60, and was hit by a Chevy Silverado, the patrol said.

Yan and the girl had moderate injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Zheng and the boy were pronounced dead at the scene at 10:15 p.m. by the Barry County coroner.

Yan and the girl were wearing seatbelts, the patrol reported. Zheng and the boy were not.

The patrol did not say if the driver of the Silverado, Barry Jones, 49, from Independence, was injured.