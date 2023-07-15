ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old woman in the fatal shooting of another woman late last month in The Ville neighborhood.

Santhosia L. Ingram was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of 44-year-old Rosalyn Anderson, who died after being dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

A witness told police that Ingram, Anderson and a man were involved in a "love triangle" that had caused a number of recent domestic disputes.

On June 24, the man and Anderson were arguing in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue when Ingram stepped in and shot Anderson, police said in charging documents.

The man and Ingram drove off together while a witness took Anderson to a hospital, according to charging documents.

Ingram was ordered to be held without bond.