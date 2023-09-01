ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Peters man died Wednesday when he crashed on an exit ramp from Highway K to Highway 364.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as James R. Chiles, 61.

Chiles was driving a 2008 Dodge Charger that crashed just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The patrol said his car was heading east on the ramp from Highway K to eastbound Highway 364 when he sped up and changed lanes. The car slid off the ramp and overturned.

Police said Chiles was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the car, and he died at the scene.