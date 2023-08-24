PONTOON BEACH — A Washington Park police car was stolen with a police rifle inside late Wednesday, and it was found abandoned with blood inside while a man was found dead on a nearby Pontoon Beach road.

The car was found near Highway 162 and Horseshoe Lake Road, but authorities have released little information about the incident, including how the police vehicle was stolen and if the dead person is connected to the stolen car.

Police found the car and the body around 11 p.m. Wednesday, and the coroner's office is investigating his death.

The Pontoon Beach police and the Madison County coroner's office both referred a reporter to the Illinois State Police. Trooper Jayme Bufford had no information to immediately release. And Washington Park police Chief Allen Bonds was not available for comment.

The Washington Park squad vehicle was a gray Ford Explorer. In addition to the rifle, the officer's phone was still in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police used that phone to track the car's movements.

A dispatcher was told that police may have fired shots at the fleeing suspect and that the suspect might be bleeding badly.

Police at first thought the dead man had been struck by a vehicle, but when they found the abandoned squad car, it had blood inside. The police rifle was still inside the vehicle too.

A witness told officers a person ditched the vehicle and went into a wooded area. Authorities asked for police dogs to join the search in an area around a storage facility.

Police have not released any further information about the man found dead in the road.

Check back for updates.