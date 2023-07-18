ST. LOUIS — Authorities have charged a 25-year-old Florissant man with murder in connection with the June shooting death of a another man in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood.

John Wooten was charged last week with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon, according to online records.

Police say Wooten killed 26-year-old Terrell Johnson on June 20. He was shot in the head in the 1900 block of Marcus Avenue, near Leduc Street. He died later at a hospital.

The second victim in that shooting, a 23-year-old man, was shot several times in the arms. He survived.