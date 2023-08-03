LINCOLN COUNTY — A Lincoln County teen charged as an adult Thursday is accused of smoking marijuana and drinking before crashing into a tree, leaving three of her teenage passengers dead and one injured.

Hailey G. Zenk, 18, of Winfield, was 17 at the time of the February 5 crash, but was charged as an adult Thursday with five felonies: Three counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, one count of DWI resulting in the death of two and one count of DWI resulting in serious injury.

Zenk was driving a 2008 Ford Focus on South Chantilly Road, northeast of Moscow Mills, about 4 a.m. on the night of the crash, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The car went airborne south of Ethington Road, skidded into a tree and overturned.

Three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene: William Flickinger, 18, of Troy, Mo.; Emily McNees, 17; and Kaeden Tyler, 15.

Witnesses told investigators that Zenk had been drinking and was high on marijuana the night of the crash, a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper wrote in charging documents.

Investigators found multiple videos showing Zenk driving recklessly and drinking alcohol the night of the crash, including a video of her swerving labeled with the text" "I nearly killed then. (sic.)," court documents say.

Black box information taken from the Ford Focus shows the car was traveling at 81 mph just before the crash, far over the 35 mph speed limit in the area, according to court records.

Both Zenk and another passenger Trevor J. Bogert, of Troy, Mo., were taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

Emily was enrolled at St. Charles Community College and wanted to become a nurse, according to her online obituary. Emily had been a cheerleader at Troy Buchanan High School and graduated in December 2022.

William was attending school at New Horizons High School in Troy and enjoyed both playing and watching basketball and football, according to his obit.

Kaeden was a student at Troy Ninth Grade Center in Moscow Mills. His obituary describes him as "a loving brother, a great ball player, and a loyal friend."