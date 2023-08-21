ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A teen was charged as an adult Monday in a 2022 Spanish Lake drug deal shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead, according to court documents.

Amanuel Taylor-Hutt, now 18, is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and armed criminal action in the June 29, 2022 killing of Ra’hmello Stewart.

Taylor-Hutt was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was certified as an adult in the case.

Stewart was shot in the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace, the block where he lived east of Highway 367 in an unincorporated area of North County.

St. Louis County police wrote in court documents that a witness saw Taylor-Hutt fleeing the shooting at about 1:30 a.m.

Taylor-Hutt told police in an interview that he was there to meet Stewart to exchange ecstasy pills for Xanax when he heard a gunshot and saw another person standing over Stewart with a gun, an officer wrote in charging documents.

Cellphone records show Taylor-Hutt was in the vicinity of the crime during the shooting, the officer wrote.

Charges allege that Stewart died as a result of the drug deal. Second-degree murder in Missouri can apply when the commission of a felony leads to a death, even if the defendant didn't directly cause the death.

Taylor-Hutt's cash bail was set Monday at $250,000, no 10% allowed.