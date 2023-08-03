ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was charged Wednesday in connection with a downtown St. Louis mass shooting in June that left one person dead and about a dozen others injured.

The teen was arrested in Bellefontaine Neighbors and is charged with first-degree assault, police said. The boy's name has not been released because he has not been charged as an adult, but police say he is one of the teens accused of opening fire during a June 18 party in an office building on Washington Avenue.

The shooting erupted among a large group of young people in what appeared to be a night of partying when dozens of people got into the fifth floor of 1409 Washington Avenue, a loft building that has been converted into glass-walled suites.

Makao Moore, a 17-year-old boy, was killed in the gunfire. At least ten other teenagers were shot and injured, and a 17-year-old girl was trampled as she ran down stairs to get away.

In the days following the shooting, investigators released surveillance images of teen suspects and a group photo of five youths posing with guns outside of a home. Three are holding handguns with extended magazines, and two appear to be holding AR-style pistols.

Police on July 18 told the Post-Dispatch they had identified and were seeking six juveniles in the case.