An 18-year-old man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night on Interstate 270 near Ladue Road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jaydon L. Woodall of the Ballwin area.

The crash was about 7:25 p.m. Monday on southbound I-270 at Ladue Road. Woodall was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Woodall had been on a 2007 Yamaha YZF-R6 sports bike. Police said he was speeding and making an improper lane change when he hit the back of a 2012 Volkswagen Eos.

Woodall was thrown from the motorcycle.

A 43-year-old woman driving the car was uninjured, the patrol said.