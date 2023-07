ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old girl was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

The girl was shot at 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Grand Boulevard. Police were told an unknown man got out of a black SUV and fired shots.

The girl was shot in the leg and abdomen and was stable on Thursday. An 18-year-old boy also suffered minor scrapes to his arm.

